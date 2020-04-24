Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.38.

Shares of MLM opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,391,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,831,000 after buying an additional 64,941 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 620,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

