Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania. “

Get Meet Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Meet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEET opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.76 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99. Meet Group has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,413,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $8,537,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $315,427.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock worth $27,385,635. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Meet Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Meet Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meet Group (MEET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.