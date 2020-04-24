MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Short Interest Update

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 732,600 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 773,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $30.23.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.40. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 411.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,659,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $67,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,178 shares of company stock valued at $338,070. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

