Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.85

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.85 and last traded at $124.83, with a volume of 364060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLNX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.48. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $240,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 431.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,679,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

