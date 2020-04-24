Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of MBWM opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $350.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after acquiring an additional 80,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 25,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

