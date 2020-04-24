Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 410,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 135.2% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

MRK stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

