Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.52

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.52 and traded as low as $5.24. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 97,137 shares changing hands.

MRT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.50 to C$11.20 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $323.64 million and a PE ratio of 22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.67.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile (TSE:MRT.UN)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

