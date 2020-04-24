Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.15. Nevada Copper shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 941,104 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCU shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.67. The stock has a market cap of $114.29 million and a PE ratio of -24.29.

In other Nevada Copper news, Director Thomas Albanese purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$439,285.

About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

