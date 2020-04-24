Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.22. Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 4,124,560 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $596,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.86.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

