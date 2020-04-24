Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

