Oppenheimer Weighs in on AVITA MED LTD/S ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

AVITA MED LTD/S stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AVITA MED LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $617.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth $49,936,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth $147,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

