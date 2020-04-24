Oppenheimer Weighs in on Sonim Technologies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sonim Technologies in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Securities downgraded Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.04.

Shares of SONM opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 96.23% and a negative net margin of 23.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,068,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 373,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 238,397 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 12,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 297,975 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 66,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

