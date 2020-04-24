Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 57,595 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 541,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julie Silcock purchased 96,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $192,779.26. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 70,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $139,877.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 244,416 shares of company stock valued at $493,341 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE OSG opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $208.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

