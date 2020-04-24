Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pareteum were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEUM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,905,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pareteum by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 50,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pareteum in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pareteum by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 245,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TEUM opened at $0.52 on Friday. Pareteum Corp has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

