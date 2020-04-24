Patrick W. Grady Sells 50,000 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Patrick W. Grady sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $7,601,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,267.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $152.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.34 and a 200-day moving average of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Okta by 51.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Okta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Okta by 34.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 577.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Okta by 12.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.