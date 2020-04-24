Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSON. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 776 ($10.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 616.47 ($8.11).

PSON opened at GBX 459.16 ($6.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 513.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 604.22.

In other Pearson news, insider Sidney Taurel acquired 100,000 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £538,000 ($707,708.50).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

