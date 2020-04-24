Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 245.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Peloton were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Peloton by 683.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Peloton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $38.08.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS. Peloton’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $177,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock worth $234,521,965.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Peloton from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Peloton from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

