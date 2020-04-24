PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Holdings Lowered by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,099,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 284,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 79,707 shares of company stock valued at $550,928 and have sold 2,956 shares valued at $60,677. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.