PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $1,227,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

