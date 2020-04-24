Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.34

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as low as $2.13. Petro Matad shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 773,253 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.34.

Petro Matad Company Profile (LON:MATD)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. Its properties include production sharing contracts over the Matad Block XX covering an area of 10,340 square kilometers in the far eastern part of Mongolia; and Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V totaling approximately 50,000 square kilometers located in west central Mongolia.

