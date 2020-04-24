Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $7.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $123.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.11.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $102.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $9,254,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

