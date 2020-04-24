Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.02.

NCBS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NCBS opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 861,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,024,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

