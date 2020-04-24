Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $0.58. Precipio shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 147,700 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

