Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock worth $482,520,915 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

Shares of PG stock opened at $119.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

