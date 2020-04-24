Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $119.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,520,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

