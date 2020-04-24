Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $119.40 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $296.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.01.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,520,915. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

