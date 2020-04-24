Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Exxon Mobil Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

