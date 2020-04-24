Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.89

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as low as $1.52. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 1,206,813 shares traded.

QFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

The company has a market cap of $14.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.89.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported GBX (0.32) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Quadrise Fuels International Plc will post -0.1025273 EPS for the current year.

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

