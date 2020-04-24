Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.75

Shares of Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.75 and traded as low as $40.00. Real Estate Investors shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 100,770 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Real Estate Investors from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.