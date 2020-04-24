Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.81

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.81 and traded as low as $3.01. Reliv International shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 980 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliv International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter.

About Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV)

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

