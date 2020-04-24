Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get Remark alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the third quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Remark (MARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.