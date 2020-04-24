Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lennox International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the construction company will post earnings of $10.00 per share for the year.

LII has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.17.

Lennox International stock opened at $177.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.04. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

