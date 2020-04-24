Research Analysts Set Expectations for Crescent Point Energy Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.04 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 31.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

CPG stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $570.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 870,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,127 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,462,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 496,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,726 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 142,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,260,000. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

