Restaurant Group PLC Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

Restaurant Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Restaurant Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS RSTGF opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

