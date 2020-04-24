Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.40

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.40 and traded as low as $5.26. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 791,698 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

