Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,078,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

