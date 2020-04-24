RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $576.93

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $576.93 and traded as low as $535.00. RWS shares last traded at $542.00, with a volume of 230,571 shares trading hands.

Separately, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 646.25 ($8.50).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 498.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 576.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 32.76.

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

