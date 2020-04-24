salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Increased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.3% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $1,533,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 395,864 shares of company stock valued at $65,186,480. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $151.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.06, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

