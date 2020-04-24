Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after purchasing an additional 305,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after buying an additional 2,017,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,585,000 after buying an additional 2,532,701 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after buying an additional 5,098,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

