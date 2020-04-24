Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 940,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 130,056 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 110,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,994,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $391,000.

Shares of SCHE opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

