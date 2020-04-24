Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $21.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

