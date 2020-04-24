Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.72.

