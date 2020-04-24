Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $44.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

