Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will announce $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.55. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Yvette Kanouff acquired 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene acquired 14,300 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAIC stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.