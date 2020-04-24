Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $7.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.00. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Shares of LII opened at $177.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. Lennox International has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $298.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.04.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lennox International by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $13,194,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lennox International by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.