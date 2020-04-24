Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,459,000 after buying an additional 49,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $180.06.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

