Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.08%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $1,690,024.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,881,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,772,088.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Snap by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,325,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,609,000 after acquiring an additional 842,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 408.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,450,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,669,000 after acquiring an additional 329,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,778,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,569,000 after buying an additional 604,123 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

