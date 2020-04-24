Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Snap from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Snap stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.08% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $116,000.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,584,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,854.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $1,690,024.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,881,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,772,088.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock worth $53,859,838.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 25.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 210,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 425.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 123,420 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Snap by 48.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 309,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

