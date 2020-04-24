Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $224.18

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $224.18 and traded as low as $186.00. Somero Enterprises shares last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 38,384 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.91 million and a PE ratio of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 224.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Somero Enterprises’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

About Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840 Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-22E Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; and STS-11M Spreader, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System.

