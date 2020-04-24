SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.36

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.36 and traded as low as $1.70. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 380,517 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOHO shares. ValuEngine lowered SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the first quarter worth $653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

